Harris Co. Sheriff's Office K9 passes away after cancer diagnosis

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after K9 Bello passed away following a cancer diagnosis.

According to a post on social media, Bello located explosives statically and on body-worn devices.

Bello worked with his handler, fallen Sgt. Mike Thomas, on more than 2,241 vehicle sweeps, 252 open area searches, and 178 explosive sweeps.

In all, the pair exceeded 1,437 training hours and conducted numerous explosive sweeps at city-wide events, such as Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium, MLB playoffs, and The World Series.

Officials said they were grateful for the countless prayers for Bello's health and the high-quality treatment and care he received from veterinary professionals.