Harris Co. Pct. 5 Constable’s Office assistant chief charged with solicitation of prostitution

An assistant chief with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was charged with solicitation of prostitution after an undercover sting operation on Wednesday night, authorities say.

According to the constable’s office, Chief Brian Harris has been relieved of duty.

"We hold our deputies to the highest standard," said Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap. "His termination is effective immediately."

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest was made during an undercover sting operation conducted at a hotel on Wednesday night in cooperation with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance.

The operation resulted in the arrests of 14 suspects, including Harris, for solicitation of prostitution, MCSO says.

"We are sending a message that we are not going to tolerate this activity in our community. We will arrest and charge those who engage in this illicit act," the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. "We will also continue to identify those who have been forced into trafficking by rescuing them from their situations and connecting them with services to help with their recovery."