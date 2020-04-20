Harris Co. judge, Houston mayor select COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Czars

article

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are each selecting a COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Czar for the county and the city.

On Monday morning, Judge Hidalgo named State Representative Armando Walle as the county’s Relief and Recovery Czar.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce his pick later today.

Judge Hidalgo says the goal is to make sure that the area’s relief and recovery efforts are inclusive, fast, and coordinated.

“Let me stress that this is about relief and recovery. The fact that we’re naming a Czar does not mean the crisis is over. We're still responding to this. We still have not hit the peak,” Judge Hidalgo said. “We've been working on feeding, on child care, on homelessness, on economic resilience, but the truth is saving lives has been my number one priority and I want to make sure that none of these issues fall to the background even as we respond to the crux of the crisis. Which is why my representative and the mayor's representative will ensure that they don't.”

More than 4,800 COVID-19 cases and more than 70 deaths have been reported in Harris County and the City of Houston.

