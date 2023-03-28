article

One suspect is facing several charges after officials said a ‘flock safety camera’ captured a stolen vehicle in Harris County on Monday.

Constable Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said deputies responded to the 5600 block of Treaschwig Road in reference to an alert of a possible stolen vehicle that traveled through one of Commissioner Tom Ramsey's "Flock Safety Cameras."

When deputies arrived, the located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Authorities later learned the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of the Harris County area.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Rashad Bolden, was in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine and was out on two $15,000 bonds for possession of a controlled substance.

Bolden has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.