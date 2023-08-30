Harris Co. Fire: Kuykendahl Road at FM 1960 closed due to afternoon fire

article

Traffic in the area of Kuykendahl Road and FM 1960 is being diverted following an afternoon fire on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a wooded area and/or homeless encampment situated between two businesses caught fire.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Klein, Ponderosa, and Little York Fire Departments are on the scene working to contain the blaze.