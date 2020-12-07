Harris Co. ESD paramedic passes away after long battle with COVID-19

A Harris County ESD paramedic for station 48 has passed away Monday after over a month-long battle against COVID-19.

Coworkers of Gordon Baker saw his 30 years of experience shine through.

On Monday, a precession was held in Katy for 62-year-old Gordon Baker, a legend of a paramedic and person.

A salute goodbye was given by paramedics and EMTs from all over the county as his body arrived at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Katy.

“He’s a great guy, there’s no one that’s going to be able to replace him,” said Bob Spears, who worked alongside Baker for the past 25 years.

Baker has been described as a fighter who was hospitalized since October 23. He was later moved to the Texas Medical Center in November when he required a ventilator.

“He did beat COVID but the COVID already did all the damage to his lungs,” said Spears. ”Only a few days ago, we found out he did test negative for COVID.”

The Mayo Clinic says, for some, the virus can damage the lungs, heart and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health conditions.

There are about 60 Emergency Services Districts in Harris County, we believe this is the first Harris County paramedic to pass away in the line of duty.

“There have been multiple line of duty deaths, Harris County Sheriff's Deputies and HFD members, all we can do is follow the guidelines to the ’T’ and make sure we still provide a high level of service to the community,” said Jason Tharp with Harris County ESD 48 Fire.

The Houston Fire Department reported Monday 144 members are in quarantine with 36 who have tested positive.

Chief Sam Pena said Monday in a press conference that they are understaffed.

“The numbers for the Houston Fire Department continue to skyrocket,” said Pena.” 144 firefighters in quarantine and 36 who’ve have the COVID-19 currently, that continues to place an incredible strain on our ability to staff units.”

