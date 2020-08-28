Harris Co. District Attorney’s Office cracking down on street takeovers

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office says street takeovers in Houston are growing in popularity.



“As anything, it’s growing, so we got to grow with it,” says Teare.



You may have seen or heard of these street takeovers, it’s a car meet-up that involves tricks and fireworks at times.



Teare tells FOX 26, there is a task-force currently working on stopping this growing culture, targeting the organizers.

“We have the tools to go after them, and we do it. We know, for instance, exactly who was responsible for the Post Oak and Westheimer take-over from three weeks ago.”



On May 16, the Galleria take-over went viral.



Teare says these street takeovers are planned in high-risk areas where there is a lot of street and foot traffic.



Since March, 15 arrests have been made and they are facing enhanced charges.



“We are charging them with engaging in organized criminal activity, that’s not the misdemeanor reckless driving or the misdemeanor obstruction, it’s a felony.”



“We’re taking their cars, where it really hits them. We are seizing their vehicles as part of a criminal enterprise. Then turning them around and auctioning and destroying them so they never get them back.”

For those involved in this street culture, they enjoy the thrill and adrenaline rush they get from dodging law-enforcement.



But Teare says, they are playing a dangerous game.



If you run across any street takeovers, you’re asked to contact authorities.