Harris Co. deputy urinated on, assaulted trying to break up fight in Spring

The Brief A deputy was attempting to break up a fight in Spring, Texas when he was assaulted and urinated on, officials say. The man accused of assaulting and urinating on the deputy was identified as 19-year-old Felton Burton. The other man was wanted in Louisiana on a warrant for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.



On March 14, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the 17500 block of Hidden Forest Drive in Spring, Texas, for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found two men fighting.

Assault of a deputy

What we know:

According to the constable's office, when the deputy tried to separate them, one of the men assaulted and urinated on the deputy.

Constable Herman said in a news release there was a brief struggle and the man was detained, but he refused to identify himself.

During an investigation, the man was identified as 19-year-old Felton Burton.

The other man involved was also detained after he was identified as 20-year-old Every Zion. He was found to have a felony warrant out of Louisiana for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

What they're saying:

"Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Felton Burton was charged with Assault on a Public Servant. His bond was set at $10,000 out of the 337th District Court. Zion Every was arrested for the open out-of-state warrant. His bond and court information have not been set at this time." - Constable Mark Herman