Harris Co. deputy recovering after accident during pursuit

article

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was transported to a local hospital after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle on early Saturday morning.

Officials report that the deputy was pursuing a suspect around 12:45 a.m. in West Harris County.

As the deputy made a U-turn at the intersection of Katy Freeway and Fry Road, he was struck by another vehicle.

The deputy was transported by ambulance for injuries to his leg and glass to the face. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The civilian suffered no injuries.

Advertisement

The suspect vehicle he was pursuing was captured by other deputies.