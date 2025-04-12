Harris Co. deputies search for missing boy

article

The Brief Harris County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released a photo of the boy. He was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. from the 24000 block of Bella Dolce Lane.



Harris County deputies are searching in the western part of the county for a missing 15-year-old boy.

What we know:

Deputies said the boy wandered off and might be autistic.

The search is currently around the 24000 block of Bella Dolce Lane near the Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway. Officials said the call came in around 7:22 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies are searching on the ground and with a helicopter.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released a photo of the child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.