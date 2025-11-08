Harris Co. deputies arrest 2 in assault on homeless man

article

The Brief Two men are accused of pepper spraying a homeless man Tuesday. Xavier Martinez, 20, and 27-year-old Jace Fields were both charged with Class A assault. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the men recorded the incident and uploaded it to social media.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a homeless man Tuesday.

What we know:

Xavier Martinez, 20, and 27-year-old Jace Fields were both charged with Class A assault.

Deputies said a man believed to be homeless was retrieving his clothing from a dumpster behind a business in the 13600 block of SH-249 when the men drove up to him.

Martinez allegedly got out of the vehicle and pepper sprayed the man and took photos of him while he was disoriented, deputies said.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Fields recorded the assault and encouraged Martinez before they left the scene.

The video was uploaded to Fields' Instagram account.

Both men were booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not say why the men pepper sprayed the other man.

The victim's condition was not released.