Harris Co. Crime: Mother accused of leaving 6-year-old at home, returned home intoxicated

One mother is facing charges after leaving her child alone over the weekend.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, deputies were called out to the 18100 block of Enchanted Rock Trail in reference to a young child found alone.

When deputies arrived, the witness said he heard loud crying outside his home at approximately 5:50 a.m. and saw a 6-year-old child standing on the sidewalk.

Officials said during the investigation, deputies found the child's home to be unoccupied by an adult.

Authorities were later able to identify the child's mother as Erika Williams and spoke with her over the telephone. She said she was nearby and would return. She later arrived about 15 minutes after she was contacted.

When she arrived, authorities said she displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and the child was released to another family member who arrived.

Williams was arrested and charged with child abandonment with intent to return.

Her bond was set at $2,000.