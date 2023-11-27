Harris Co. Crime: Mother accused of assaulting her child's friend, charged with injury to a child

One mother is behind bars accused of injury to a child following an incident last week in Harris County.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the incident occurred in the 700 block of East Cypresswood Drive.

Upon arrival, authorities said it was discovered that a mother assaulted her child's friend by grabbing her by the shirt and dragging her, causing pain.

Officials said home video surveillance at the apartment complex captured what happened.

The suspect, later identified as Lisa Donald, was arrested, and it was later learned she also had an open warrant for criminal trespass.

Donald was booked into the Harris County Jail for the warrant and charged with injury to a child.

Her total bond was set at $7,600.