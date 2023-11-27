The Houston Police Department is investigating the death of a man that was discovered at 2408 Southmore Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. on Nov. 22.

SUGGESTED:Man arrested for making terroristic threats with baseball bat in Tomball neighborhood

Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive man who had suffered blunt force trauma. Police believe the man is 41-years- old.

Houston Fire Department paramedics, also on the scene, pronounced the man dead.

According to officials, until the autopsy results are in, the investigation is still unsure of the man's cause and manner of death.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police say the identity and cause of death of the 41-year-old man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.