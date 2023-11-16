Harris Co. Crime: Man arrested for 'crying wolf' to 911

One man is facing charges after filing a false report to induce an emergency response, officials said.

According to authorities, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 2100 block of Brundage Drive in reference to an "officer down" call where an unknown man reported that a deputy had been shot at the location.

Officials said the call caused an emergency response in the form of numerous police vehicles responding with emergency equipment.

Authorities stated upon a quick response time, deputies thoroughly searched the area and no evidence of a shooting or a injured deputy was located.

After a thorough investigation, deputies were able to identify the caller as Demarcus Pugh, who has prior convictions for reporting false incidents to local public safety agencies.

Pugh was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for false report to a police officer.

Bond for Pugh was set at $100.