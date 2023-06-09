Harris Co. Constables arrest woman with 81 open misdemeanor warrants

article

One woman who was arrested on Wednesday was found to have 81 open misdemeanor warrants, officials said.

According to a release, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Special Operations Unit located a woman soliciting in the roadway and impeding traffic at the North Freeway and FM 1960 Road.

SUGGESTED: San Francisco man gets 50-year sentence for murder of Houston police chief's nephew

The woman was later identified as 48-year-old Virginia Johle.

Further investigation revealed that Johle had 81 open misdemeanor warrants for traffic and soliciting related offenses.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Johle was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants.

Bond information for Johle was not available.