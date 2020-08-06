Harris Co. Constable Pct. 4 Deputies arrest wanted suspect

article

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office arrested a man wanted for continuous family violence.



According to a release, Camrem Satterfield, 22, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.



According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a home in the 11700 block of Birch Run Lane to execute a felony warrant on Satterfield.

Deputies were able to quickly surround the home and with the assistance of the K-9 Division, they were able to locate and apprehend Satterfield who was hiding in the attic.



Herman said that Satterfield was booked into the Harris County Jail for the felony warrant.



His bond was set at $20,000 out of the 179th District Court, according to Herman.