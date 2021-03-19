Harris Co. authorities offering alternative for street racers

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office making good on a promise to double down on illegal street racing.

On Thursday night alone, they made 43 arrests and confiscating several cars.

"We have to realize that we are not the guys behind the camera on screen," said Melik Brumley, whose grandfather was killed back in 2017 because of illegal street racers.

Brumley spoke with FOX 26 again four years after he was killed on Christmas Day along State Highway 249.

He says his grandfather was pulling out of the gas station when one of the cars t-boned him and he was killed on impact.

Brumley’s mother was never able to fully accept what happened and quickly went downhill after her father’s death.

"After he died, my mom got really sick," said Brumley. "She never really fully recovered from that and went downhill from there."

Race aficionados converge in Baytown this week for the Roll & Drag Race Nationals, one of the largest racing events in the nation.

Law enforcement are now partnering with race tracks in hopes to lure enthusiasts off the roadways and onto the tracks.

"They design it so it’s more for the people that would be racing on the streets," said Mac Brosnan.

Mac Brosnan, with ‘The Shop Houston’, which specializes in building racing cars tells FOX 26 that track is a smart alternative.

"Here they have fire safety crews. You couldn’t get much better than coming to something like this, rather than doing it out on the street," said Brosnan.

