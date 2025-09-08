Hardy Toll Road traffic: Lanes back open after serious crash at Rankin Road

Multiple southbound lanes of Hardy Toll Road were shut down after a major crash in which one driver needed CPR, according to Constable Mark Herman.

On Monday morning around 7 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office and first responders were called to the 17900 block of Hardy Toll Road at Rankin Road.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash and one driver needed life-saving care, officials say. That driver was taken to a local hospital. The second driver had no reported injuries.

Lanes were closed but have been cleared as of 8 a.m.