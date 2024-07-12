A section of the Hardy Toll Road will close on Friday to support CenterPoint Energy’s efforts to restore power to the Houston area, the Harris County Toll Road Authority says.

Northbound and southbound mainlanes of the Hardy Toll Road from the Parker Road exit ramp to I-610 will close beginning at 11 a.m.

HCTRA says the following segments will also be closed:

The westbound I-610 entrance ramp to the northbound Hardy Toll Road will also be closed.

The southbound Crosstimbers Street exit ramp will also be closed.

Drivers traveling southbound will be detoured to take the Parker Road/Tidwell Road exit ramp.

HCTRA did not give an estimate of how long the closure will last. Drivers can get updates on their social media.