A bomb squad had to intervene after a hand grenade was found inside an empty home in north Houston.

Deputies with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 say they responded to the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane after a cleaning crew said there was a hand grenade inside the home.

Officials say precaution was taken and the crew was evacuated from the home while the Harris County Bomb Squad was called.

Reports say the bomb squad was able to safely remove the grenade and will take it to their secure facility.