Halloween costume shopping: How to save, avoid scary prices

The only thing scarier than a zombie apocalypse this Halloween is the prices we're going to pay for candy, décor, and costumes. Tariffs are driving up the costs of celebrating the holiday.

The National Retail Federation says households will spend a record-breaking average of $114 this year. That's $33 on candy, $45 on decorations, $51 on costumes, and $21 on greeting cards.

Greeting cards are the first place you can save. Rather than buying them at retail, consider making them with your kids.

Costumes don't have to be costly

Next, costumes don't have to be costly.

Shop around the house first. Do you have items to make a costume or have a costume that you can reuse? Consider trading costumes with other families with kids.

Look for sales. Target, Walmart, Costco, and Sam's Club are all offering deals on some costumes right now.

Shop secondhand at thrift stores like Goodwill, or online at sites such as Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, or eBay.

For costume makeup, you can find tutorials online on how to use everyday cosmetics you already have without having to buy specialty makeup kits.

Find candy at sweeter prices

Candy prices are more trick than treat this year. They're 8% higher, according to research from financial services firm Empower. Chocolate prices are up due to a shortage of cocoa from West Africa and shrinkflation is putting the squeeze on quantities.

So choose lower cost candies, such as Tootsie Rolls, Smarties, or Sweet Tarts.

Money-saving shopping app 'Ibotta' says you'll find the lowest prices on candy four days before Halloween. You'll save by buying in bulk. Wholesale clubs and grocery stores drop prices on large bags of candy two weeks before Halloween.

Check your store's weekly ads and digital apps for candy coupons and deals.

And think about how many trick-or-treaters you expect so that you don't overbuy. You'll end up eating the leftover candy and eating the extra cost.

For Halloween decor, get crafty. Some craft stores, such as Michael's, are holding sales and you can make your own. You can also trade decorations with other families. And make your party a potluck.

Free Halloween Fun

Finally, look for free Halloween events. Trick or Treat at Traders Village Houston is a free event held every weekend in October. Halloween Happy House at the Children's Museum on Thursday, Oct. 23 is free. Scream on the Green at Discovery Green is on Saturday, Oct. 25 is another free event.

We have a list of more free Halloween fun on FOX26Houston.com.