H-E-B is spreading some cheer in Houston on Saturday with a free food distribution event for those in need of a holiday meal for their family.

The first-come, first-served drive-thru event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NRG Yellow Lot at 9051 S. Main Street, Houston, TX 77054.

H-E-B will distribute 5,000 holiday meals. The giveaway includes a box of fresh and non-perishable holiday items and four hot brisket meals with all the fixings per car.

No registration is required, but patrons must be in a car to be served.

The event is part of H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing. The initiative includes a series of festive gatherings across Texas and Mexico.