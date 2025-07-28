The Brief At least six people were shot, including one officer, in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, police sources told FOX 5 New York. The alleged gunman is down. The shooting happened near 51st Street and Park Avenue.



Multiple people have been killed, including one officer, after gunfire erupted in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, police sources told FOX 5 New York.

Here's a live update on what's happening in New York. All time stamps are based on East Coast times.

9:17 p.m.: Gunman identified, 3 killed

At least three people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, have been killed following a shooting in a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, sources tell The Associated Press.

The suspect was identified as Shane Tamura, of Nevada, two people briefed on the investigation told the AP. Sources say he fatally shot himself.

Law enforcement officials located identification on Tamura’s body, including a concealed carry permit from Las Vegas, the people said. The people were not authorized to discuss details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

RELATED: NYPD officer killed in NYC active shooting; more dead: AP

9 p.m.: Press conference scheduled

Officials and law enforcement have tentatively scheduled a press conference for 10 p.m. ET.

8:27 p.m.: Mayor responds

RELATED: What’s in the Blackstone’s Building? Now a Midtown shooting scene

During the chaos on Monday, people inside the building were hiding on different floors, the kitchen and bathrooms, according to FOX News.

What they're saying:

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she "praying for our law enforcement and the New Yorkers impacted in the shooting situation this evening in Manhattan."

8:11 p.m.: Shooter is dead

RELATED: What we know about the Midtown Manhattan shooting suspect

8:01 p.m. Alleged shooter "neutralized"

The New York Police Department Commissioner said the alleged shooter has been "neutralized."

7:54 p.m. Avoid Midtown Manhattan

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has advised people to avoid Park Avenue and East 51st Street.

FDNY firefighters wheel a police officer on a gurney as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

A very heavy police presence was observed near 51st Street and Park Avenue. The office building at that location houses some of the country’s top financial firms and the National Football League.

Witnesses, including a FOX 5 NY employee, reported hearing gunshots Monday afternoon.

Police sources told FOX 5 NY that at least six people were shot, including an officer.

The alleged gunman, who was seen carrying an AR-15-style rifle, is down.

NYPD and Sheriff's Department officers in protective gear were seen with guns drawn.

Video taken by a FOX 5 NY employee shows several officers carrying a person, and other officers appear to be tending to a person lying on the ground.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victims and the alleged shooter is unknown at this time.