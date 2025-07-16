Gunfire hits Pasadena home with family inside, no injuries reported

The Brief A Pasadena family of nine was at home around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a dark SUV repeatedly circled their Garvey Drive neighborhood and opened fire. Pasadena police responded shortly after reports of gunfire and recovered over 20 shell casings, and confirmed the shooters fled before officers arrived. Despite damage to their home and vehicles, no injuries were reported.



A Pasadena family says they were left shaken but unharmed after multiple gunshots were fired into their home early Wednesday morning while they were inside.

What we know:

Candance Sandoval told FOX 26 the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. while she and her husband were at home with their seven children, ranging in age from three to 18.

"It was terrifying," Sandoval said. "The bullets were whizzing by my kids. The TV just exploded. I've never heard my kids scream like that."

According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 2300 block of Garvey Drive shortly after the shots were fired. The suspect or suspects had already fled by the time officers arrived. Surveillance videos show a dark-colored SUV driving by the home several times before the shooting. Some of the last few shots were caught on a surveillance camera. Sandoval says over 20 bullet casings were found on the scene.

"Why would you try to hurt babies, innocent children that didn't do anything to you?" Sandoval pleaded. "If you have a problem...don't handle it this way. I would've been planning funerals instead of planning where we're going to live now."

Police said no injuries were reported, although the Sandovals' home and vehicles were damaged. Officers canvassed the area and spoke with several residents to gather information, but no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday. The investigation remains ongoing.