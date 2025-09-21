Expand / Collapse search

Gunfire erupts in Harris County neighborhood, 3 critically wounded

Published  September 21, 2025 10:25pm CDT
The Brief

    • Three people were shot and critically injured in a residential area of Harris County.
    • The victims, one a teenager and two young adults, have been transported to a hospital.
    • Authorities are asking the public for any information about the shooting.

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a weapons disturbance at the 3900 block of Pintan Lane. 

What we know:

Upon arrival, deputies learned three individuals had been shot. All three were transported to a hospital in critical condition. Harris County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to reports of a shooting. 

One of the victims is believed to be 16 and the other two in their early 20s. 

This is a residential area and the incident occurred adjacent to a community pool/playground. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact us at 713–221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

