Gunfire erupts in Harris County neighborhood, 3 critically wounded
HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a weapons disturbance at the 3900 block of Pintan Lane.
What we know:
Upon arrival, deputies learned three individuals had been shot. All three were transported to a hospital in critical condition. Harris County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to reports of a shooting.
One of the victims is believed to be 16 and the other two in their early 20s.
This is a residential area and the incident occurred adjacent to a community pool/playground.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact us at 713–221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.