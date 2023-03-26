Officials are on the hunt for two shooters, who allegedly snuck into a home in north Harris County and shot a resident overnight Sunday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Chartwell Court Apartments on Ella near I-45.

Responding deputies found a man shot, and told officers he was shot during what appeared to be a home invasion. Initial details are two unidentified men were able to get into the apartment through an open garage.

There were two young children in the apartment as well as two additional adults, but they were not hurt. The resident who was shot, however, was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.

At last check, the shooters are still at large and deputies are asking anyone with information to call officers or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.