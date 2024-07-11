Expand / Collapse search
Gun reportedly pulled on CenterPoint worker in Fort Bend County, sheriff says

By
Published  July 11, 2024 1:38pm CDT
Fort Bend County
FOX 26 Houston

Fort Bend County update on Beryl recovery

Fort Bend County leaders provide an update on recovery efforts in the county following Beryl.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after someone reportedly pulled a gun on a CenterPoint worker in Fort Bend County, the sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Eric Fagan, the incident occurred in Needville, and the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

"This is something we will not tolerate. And if any acts of violence are taking place in Fort Bend County, be assured, we will be filing charges and making arrests," Sheriff Fagan said.

OUTAGE TRACKER: More than 1M still without power Thursday across Houston area

Tens of thousands of residents in Fort Bend County remain without power on Thursday, three days after Beryl caused widespread power outages across the Houston area.

"Everyone is working hard. We're out there 24/7, law enforcement, the OEM, EMS and CenterPoint workers. You have to realize CenterPoint called people outside of the state to come in to help with this emergency," Sheriff Fagan said. "We will not tolerate them being abused, let alone having a gun pulled on them."

No further details on the incident have been provided.