Gun fired in Pridgeon Stadium parking lot after Cy-Fair ISD game

A shooting incident occurred in the parking lot of Cy-Fair ISD's Pridgeon Stadium on Friday, October 10, 2025.

What we know:

At the conclusion of the varsity football game at approximately 10:00 p.m., administrators and law enforcement were notified that a firearm had been discharged in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported from the firearm. However, several spectators incurred minor injuries while quickly exiting the area.

Law enforcement officers are working diligently to apprehend all individuals involved.

Identification and intervention of possible threats are key components of CFISD’s Safety and Security Action Plan. The Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department took a layered and proactive approach to district safety in their quick response to Friday night’s incident.

What they're saying:

In a statement released to CFISD parents, Cypress Creek High School's Principal Martin Drayton said in part:

"We work diligently to maintain a safe environment for every student and staff member. We are grateful. Please remember, 'if you see something, say something.'"