Two Houston area women are desperately looking for their deceased father’s guitar collection after it was stolen this week from a storage unit.

"They were a huge part of his life," said Sarah Solinger. "It was kind of a way [for him] to still be in our lives, having those guitars."

According to Solinger, 15 or 16 of the unique guitars were taken from the Life Storage building off FM 529 near Copperfield Place. Solinger says the thieves covered surveillance cameras with black paint and cut locks to more than 60 units.

SUGGESTED: Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says thief actually got "nothing"

Solinger estimates the guitars to be worth a total between $18,000 and $30,000.

"These were really sentimental," she said. "It wasn’t about the monetary value of them. These are sentimental pieces, memories of our dad. We wanted them to go to someone who would appreciate them. Instead, they were stolen."

Solinger’s father was a teacher who loved music and he collected guitars until he died nine years ago.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

"These were his collection that after his death, were passed on to us," said Solinger. "They’re one-of-a-kind guitars. They’re not something you just see at a guitar shop."

Solinger and her sister are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to their missing guitars. They hope nearby pawn shops, music instrument stores, and people shopping online keep their eyes open.

The Life Storage company gave us this statement, "We take the safety and security of our customers and their belongings very seriously and take all the necessary security measures to ensure that is the case. We are currently working with the local authorities to resolve the situation."

If you have information about the missing guitars, email laurabee.solinger@gmail.com