Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to runway construction

A ground stop has been issued for Bush Intercontinental Airport until 6 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the FAA.

Bush Intercontinental Airport under ground stop due to runway construction

According to the advisory, the ground stop is due to runway construction at the airport.

There is a medium probability of extension of the ground stop.

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, be sure to contact your airline for updates.