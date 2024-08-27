Departing flights to George Bush Intercontinental in Houston are being delayed due to thunderstorms.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the overall ground delay is expected to last until 7:59 p.m. Departures are delayed an average of an hour with all departures to receive expected departure clearance time.

There was previously a ground stop issued which was to last until 2:30 p.m.

The ground delay is expected to be assigned to departures within 1,400 nautical miles.

Check with your airline to see if your flight will be delayed. See the status of your flight using FlightAware