GreenPath offering free financial counseling to Black, military communities

A non-profit credit counseling agency is reaching out with free help for Black and military families that are struggling financially.

GreenPath Financial Wellness received a $1 million grant from USAA, the United Services Automobile Association, to offer free one-on-one financial counseling services to Black and military households in nine regions, including Texas.

Their counselors can help consumers reduce debt, improve credit scores, and stay on budget, especially while inflation is driving up prices for everything.

"We’re seeing concerns around inflation," said GreenPath CEO Kristen Holt. "Costs are going up for your basic needs, transportation, food all those things that can really put a strain on your budget. It’s not like these are things you can go without."

Holt says a GreenPath pilot of this program in Bexar County helped people reduce their debt by one-third in a year.

Consumers can contact GreenPath through its website or by calling (800) 550-1961.

