Grassroots organization forms to protect Black transgender women in Houston

A local organization is raising awareness surrounding the deaths of black transgender women in Houston.



On Sunday, the recently formed group 'Transgender Ally Collective' stood in solidarity and is seeking justice for targeted attacks of violence and discrimination against the Black transgender community.

The group put up a billboard at I-10 near Gregg Street that reads "Protect Black Trans Women."

in the past five years, more transgender people have been killed in Texas than any other state, according the ‘Human Rights Campaign’