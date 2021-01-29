Grant application opens for Texas students with cognitive disabilities impacted by COVID-19

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency launched an application for a program to help students with cognitive disabilities during the pandemic.

The Supplementary Special Education Services program, which was established last fall, allows eligible families of children with significant cognitive disabilities and complex educational needs to apply for a $1,500 online account to be used in the SSES marketplace.

Officials say the goods and services in the marketplace can help families mitigate educational setbacks resulting from the disruptions prompted by COVID-19, but the services do not reduce or eliminate the responsibilities of schools to provide a free appropriate public education to all students.

According to the Governor’s Office, at least 18,000 students with significant cognitive disabilities statewide will be in position to receive a one-time grant, with priority given to families receiving income assistance or those with documented financial needs.

Families who are approved for the program will be provided access to a ClassWallet-managed online portal and a digital spending account which they can use with providers that have been vetted and approved by TEA.

The program will support students who were enrolled in Texas public schools during the 2019-20 school year and are currently enrolled for the 2020-21 school year.

