Grand jury takes no action against La Marque officer in deadly shooting of Joshua Feast

A Galveston County grand jury has cleared a La Marque police officer in the death of Joshua Feast, according to the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney.

After being presented all the evidence in the investigation and deliberating, the grand jury decided no action should be taken against Sgt. Jose Santos for the deadly shooting of Feast.

The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street around 11:15 p.m. the night of Dec. 9, 2020.

Officer Santos, who had been with the department since 2014, went to arrest Feast, 22, who was a person of interest in a series of shootings and had two outstanding felony warrants for being a felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

Santos spotted Feast leaning into the passenger side of a vehicle and that's when the body cam video first records Feast.

In the video, you see him run away and drop something. That's when Feast is shot just outside a relative's house.

There was a gun recovered at the scene.

Feast left behind a five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

