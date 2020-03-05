Governor Abbott, state health officials provide update on Texas response to coronavirus
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and state health officials are updating the public on the latest state efforts for COVID-19.
With more than 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide, a growing list of nations are preparing for the illness to breach their borders. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned the American public to take a potential outbreak of the disease seriously.