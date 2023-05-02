As Governor Greg Abbott led a "Parent Empowerment Night" at a South Houston church Tuesday evening, protestors pushed against his policies on school choice. A few of them interrupted him at the beginning of his speech.

"Greg Abbott, you gotta go!" shouted Cesar Espinsosa, Executive Director of FIEL, a Houston immigrant advocacy group.

"Here's what they know. They're trying to silence the voices of the parents of this state," said Abbott. "The time for school choice is now."

The event, hosted at Reflections of Christ’s Kingdom World Outreach International (The R.O.C.K.) on Broadway, also featured short speeches and introductions by George Foreman, Jim McIngvale, and Dr. Richard Johnson, the Director of the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Booker T. Washington Initiative.

According to the TPPF handout given to parents, students in charter schools make greater gains than existing schools in their district.

"You get to choose which agenda you like, and have the choice to send your child to the school that matches your agenda. Because it’s your agenda that matters the most," said Abbott.

Protestors outside the church, who called Gov. Abbott's visit to Houston a "Takeover Tour," pointed out House Bill 2127, which they state would decimate Houston and Harris County's ability to self-govern. HISD students and parents also spoke against the recent takeover by the Texas Education Agency.

"We know that takeovers fail all across the country," said Ruth Kravetz of Community Voices for Public Education. "Whether it's in New Orleans, which has been in New Orleans since 2005, or in Detroit, Philadelphia, or Newark, what has happened is children have suffered."