Texas severe weather: Governor Abbott activates emergency resources ahead of flash flood threat

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of heavy rainfall and a heightened threat of flash flooding across the state this weekend.

"As storms with heavy rainfall move across our state this weekend, Texans are advised to remain weather-aware and mindful of flash flood risks in their area," said Governor Abbott. "Additional flash flooding resources have been activated to prepare the state’s swift response for any emergency assistance over the course of this storm. As many of us gather with our families this Mother's Day weekend, Texans are also urged to remain extremely cautious and avoid crossing flowing streams or flooded roadways to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

WEATHER: Houston weather: Scattered storms for Mother’s Day weekend while heavy rains soak Central Texas

In the Houston area, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch from 1 a.m. Saturday morning through 7 p.m. Sunday evening including Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, and Wharton Counties.

The NWS also said Central, South, and Southwest Texas face an increased risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding beginning today through Sunday.

Texans are being encouraged to monitor local forecast information.

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has activated the following resources to support severe weather and flash flooding response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): 10 Swiftwater Boat Squads, three Floodwater Teams, two High Profile Vehicles, totaling over 20 boats and over 80 responders

Texas Department of Public Safety: Three Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Department of Transportation: Eight High Profile Vehicles

Texas National Guard: Two Rotary Wing Aircraft

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP TO STAY INFORMED

The following state resources were placed on standby for mobilization as conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/Water/Wastewater Monitoring

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Public Works Response Team

Earlier this week, at the Governor's direction, TDEM deployed four Texas A&M Task Force 1 Swiftwater Boat Squads.

KEEP UP WITH THE HOUSTON WEATHER

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events: