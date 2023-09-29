A federal shutdown appears almost-certain after a last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily funded failed on Capitol Hill, Friday. It will mean an uncertain future for people depending on a government paycheck or services.

When the current funding deal expires at 11:59 pm, Saturday, non-essential federal money will stop flowing. The short-term deal that failed would have only lasted until the end of October, but the White House and Democrats said it was too extreme, while nearly two dozen far-right Republicans said it wasn't extreme enough.

Rice University political analyst Mark Jones says the looming shutdown lies squarely on the shoulders of a small number of Republicans, who are demanding an outsized voice in how the government spends its money. "They're trying to effectively have everything their way when what they want is opposed by an overwhelming majority of the members of Congress," says Jones.

He says the effects of the stubborn standoff depend on how long it lasts, "If the shutdown only lasts a week or two weeks, the broader macro-effects are going to be minor. But, that doesn't mean a short-term shutdown isn't going to affect individuals."

Texas has about a quarter million civilian federal employees, and active-duty service members, who won't be paid during a shutdown. In Houston, NASA offices would close, among others. Paychecks would be paid back, once a deal is struck, but federal contractors would lose money, completely.

Some federal employees will have to work, while they wait to be paid. Border Patrol, air traffic control, and TSA agents are considered 'essential' and will be required to report for work.

Among them, there is frustration that the budget impasse is holding real lives in the balance. "Depending on how long it goes, they could lose not being able to pay rent, not having gas, not being able to have funds for daycare, even food," says Cynthia Sanders who represents local AFGE TSA agents, "Those things are going to be affected."

Funding for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid is secured separately, so checks won't be affected. Furloughed staffing could mean some delays.

Also, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission says it can fund SNAP and WIC benefits through October before it's affected by a shutdown.

In the hours before the deadline, the White House said the National Parks Service will close federal parks and monuments, effective Monday, if there's a shutdown.

The last government shutdown, in early 2019, was also the longest, at 35 days. It's interesting to note that Congress has 'not' fully passed spending legislation, on time, since 1997.



