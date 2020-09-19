Gov. Abbott lowers Texas flags to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas flags to be lowered to honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Supreme Court Justice passed at the age of 87, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hundreds gathered outside the Supreme Court building to pay their respects.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Mourners place flowers, messages, and mementos at a makeshift memorial in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in front of the US Supreme Court on September 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg has Expand

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Advertisement

Statement from Gov. Abbott

"My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s family, and Cecilia and I are keeping them in our prayers," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Justice Ginsberg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and will be remembered as a judicial giant. She put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation."

RELATED: How Ginsburg's death could reshape the presidential campaign