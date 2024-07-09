Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Abbott announces $110M Korean metal manufacturing facility in Temple

By
Published  July 9, 2024 8:32pm CDT
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Governor Greg Abbott announced SeAH Group, a global leader in high-performance metal manufacturing from Seoul, South Korea, will establish a new facility in Temple, Texas, bringing a capital investment of $110 million and creating over 100 new jobs.

"Texas is the premier destination for business growth, which is why companies from across the globe continue to choose our state to expand their operations," said Governor Abbott. "SeAH Group’s $110 million investment in Temple is a testament to the unique and unmatched business opportunities the Lone Star State has to offer businesses. I look forward to welcoming SeAH group’s new manufacturing facility to Texas and continuing to work with them to bring even more investments and jobs to our state."

SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel Co-CEO Junghoon "Jay" Lee also expressed his thoughts on the new facility, "Texas has always been a fantastic partner in every aspect of our journey to the U.S. The opportunities that the state offers will allow us to thrive in the fast-growing North American market. SeAH also strongly desires to become a great addition to the community of Texas."

The announcement was attended by notable figures, including SeAH Superalloy Technologies CEO Michael King and other SeAH Group executives, the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz, Texas Economic Development Corporation Board Secretary and President of Temple Economic Development Corporation Adrian Cannady, along with other business and community leaders from Temple.

This investment underscores Texas' reputation as a hub for business innovation and economic prosperity, attracting international companies and fostering local job creation.