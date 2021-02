Mardi Gras is in the air! All the parades have been canceled in Galveston due to the pandemic, however the celebration continues.

Instead of parade floats passing you by, you will get a chance to walk, bike or drive by House Floats.

Many homes have been decked out & decorated in preparation for Mardi Gras.



Plan ahead and check out all of the homes participating.



