Search for Gonzalo Lopez: Photos show escaped Texas inmate’s tattoos

article

Authorities released new photos of a Texas prison inmate who escaped from a bus more than two weeks ago in Leon County.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Gonzalo Lopez, 46.

MORE: $50,000 reward offered to find Texas capital murder inmate who escaped while being transported

New photos show tattoos on Lopez’s chest, torso, back and arms.

Gonzalo Lopez's tattoos (Photos: U.S. Marshals Service) Expand

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder.

Lopez escaped on May 12 while he was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment, TDCJ says.

According to TDCJ, Lopez escaped his restraints, escaped a caged area of the bus, and then attacked the driver. Officials say Lopez stabbed the driver in the hand with an unknown object.

MORE: New photos show Texas inmate on morning of escape from prison bus

The officer and the inmate got out of the bus, and a second officer got out from the back of the bus. According to TDCJ, the inmate got back on the bus and started driving down the road.

The officers fired shots at the inmate and shot a rear tire, disabling the bus, TDCJ says. The bus traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway. Officials say Lopez exited the bus and ran into the woods off of Highway 7.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force-Waco Division is assisting TDCJ with the search.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the Leon County Sheriff's Office issued warrants on May 12 for Lopez’s arrest for escape and aggravated assault against a public servant.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez taken from surveillance footage on the morning of the escape as the inmate is being escorted to the prison bus.

MORE: Texas authorities use horse, canine teams to search for escaped inmate

The U.S. Marshals Service says Lopez is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and has ties to the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. They say he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees him is warned not to try to apprehend him.

"The Marshals Service has elevated Gonzalo Lopez to major case status and is contributing up to $10,000 toward his capture," said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. "We sincerely hope this money will serve as an incentive for someone who knows something to do the right thing and contact us. The sooner we get him back into custody, the better."

Lopez is approximately 6’0" feet tall and 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing white clothing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact TDCJ Office of Inspector General CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171 or your local law enforcement agency at 911. Tips may also be sent to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or via the USMS Tips app.