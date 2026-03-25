Glenmont Drive shooting: Houston police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting

The Brief Houston police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Southwest Houston. Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Renwick and Glemont. It's unclear of any injuries in connection with the shooting.



Houston police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Southwest Houston.

Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Renwick and Glemont.

According to Houston police, the Houston Fire Department was called by Houston police to check on a patient.

A fire engine arrived on the scene before the ambulance.

Officials stated they sent an ambulance as well and heard shots fired once they arrived.

Officials have confirmed the suspect in the shooting is dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting as authorities are on scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story. We're working to get the latest information.