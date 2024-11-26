Give animal caregivers a holiday off by fostering a cute, furry guest for Thanksgiving

"Last year, we were able to clear our clinic," said Kendra Gavranovic, Marketing and Development Manager for Rescued Pets Movement. "That helped us give the animals here a little kennel break, and also helped our staff be able to spend the holiday with their loved ones, and not have to be here to care for our animals."

Sounds like a fun way for you and your family to spend the holiday weekend? It's easy and free.

SUGGESTED: Houston Thanksgiving forecast: Rollercoaster weather, possible travel delays

Go to Rescued Pets Movement at 2317 West 34th Street between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, pick a dog or cat to foster through Saturday or longer if you'd like.

You will be given food and anything else you might need to care for the animal.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

You can find out more at rescuedpetsmovement.org.

Make this Thanksgiving one you'll never forget.