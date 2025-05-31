Galveston County: Father, daughter killed in Gilchrist; suspect dies in Chambers County, officials say

The Brief Galveston County deputies found the victims deceased outside a home late Friday night. Chambers County deputies went after a vehicle matching the suspect description. The suspect reportedly died by suicide after barricading himself inside the vehicle.



A suspect is dead after shooting a man and his adult daughter to death in Galveston County, according to officials.

Gilchrist double homicide

What we know:

At about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies were called to shots fired in Gilchrist. Officials arrived at the 900 block of Kirkpatrick Road and found two people deceased outside a home.

Galveston County authorities have since identified the victims as 45-year-old Eric Dopp from Houston and his daughter, 24-year-old Wisdom Hall from Pearland.

A witness told officials that there was an argument between the victims and the suspect, 38-year-old Johnathan Findley from Pasadena, when the shooting happened. Findley left the scene before deputies arrived.

Galveston County authorities shared a description of the suspect's vehicle with nearby law enforcement agencies.

While deputies remained at the scene, they were told via dispatch that Chambers County deputies were chasing a suspect vehicle that matched the description they sent out.

Allegedly, Findley stopped and barricaded himself in the vehicle on the I-10 service road. Officials say he then shot himself inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

There is no information about the argument that led to the initial shooting. Galveston County officials say the suspect and victims were visiting a mutual friend in Gilchrist when the incident took place.