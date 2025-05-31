Galveston County: Father, daughter killed in Gilchrist; suspect dies in Chambers County, officials say
GILCHRIST, Texas - A suspect is dead after shooting a man and his adult daughter to death in Galveston County, according to officials.
Gilchrist double homicide
What we know:
At about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies were called to shots fired in Gilchrist. Officials arrived at the 900 block of Kirkpatrick Road and found two people deceased outside a home.
Galveston County authorities have since identified the victims as 45-year-old Eric Dopp from Houston and his daughter, 24-year-old Wisdom Hall from Pearland.
A witness told officials that there was an argument between the victims and the suspect, 38-year-old Johnathan Findley from Pasadena, when the shooting happened. Findley left the scene before deputies arrived.
Galveston County authorities shared a description of the suspect's vehicle with nearby law enforcement agencies.
While deputies remained at the scene, they were told via dispatch that Chambers County deputies were chasing a suspect vehicle that matched the description they sent out.
Allegedly, Findley stopped and barricaded himself in the vehicle on the I-10 service road. Officials say he then shot himself inside the vehicle.
What we don't know:
There is no information about the argument that led to the initial shooting. Galveston County officials say the suspect and victims were visiting a mutual friend in Gilchrist when the incident took place.
The Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office