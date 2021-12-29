GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: Jury 'making progress' in deliberations

The jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial enters its fifth day of deliberations Wednesday after signaling they were making progress to the judge a day earlier.

At about 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the jury at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in Lower Manhattan sent a note to Judge Alison Nathan saying that they were making progress but asked to be dismissed at 5 p.m. Nathan agreed to let them go.

However, Nathan said she was inclined to have the jury continue deliberations this week until they reach a verdict. She did not make clear if that meant calling them in on Thursday and Friday, which were scheduled days off or going through the weekend.

The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Maxwell, who was behind bars for her 60th birthday Saturday, was described as a central component to Epstein's plans by four women who testified they were sexually abused as teenagers by Epstein with help from Maxwell when she was his girlfriend and afterward.

This week, the jury asked the court asked for multi-colored sticky notes and a whiteboard, along with transcripts of some trial testimony, the definition of "enticement" and a question on the law. Nathan referred them to her legal instructions that she read to them just before they began deliberations a week ago.

The jury, which deliberated two full days last week, already has asked to review the testimony of the four women, along with former Epstein housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi. Maxwell faces six charges, including a sex trafficking count that carries a potential penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

On Monday, jurors asked for the transcript of testimony by "Matt," the pseudonym of a television actor who testified that he is the ex-boyfriend of "Jane," the pseudonym of an actor who is one of the four accusers who testified against Maxwell. The judge had ruled that some witnesses in the trial could testify with only first names or pseudonyms to protect their privacy.

Advertisement

With the Associated Press