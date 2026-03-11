The Brief Breezy, Cooler & Refreshing Air Returns For A Few Days Another Cold Front Blasts Through Late This Weekend



After storms blew across Southeast Texas on Wednesday, cooler air will return to the Houston area for a few days.

Cooler air rushes in tonight

In the wake of Wednesday's front, winds turn gusty and cooler and drier air settles in.

Thursday and Friday mornings will feel noticeably chilly compared to recent days, with a brighter, more comfortable stretch to finish the week.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the Houston area the next few nights with mild afternoons in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Enjoy!

Another cold front late Sunday

Another quick warming trend is in store for this weekend, as temperatures climb back to the low and middle 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The next cold front is set to arrive late Sunday and will knock our temperatures back at least 20° into the middle 60s for Monday.

Afternoon temperatures Monday night should dip to the 40s, which means you may have to bring the jackets back out again.

The front at this point is only expected to bring a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday into early Monday.