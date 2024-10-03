Convicted ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines suffers medical emergency in courtroom

The closing arguments during the punishment phase of the trial against convicted former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines were paused after Goines reportedly suffered a medical emergency.

FOX 26 was in the courtroom when prosecutors had to stop their arguments after Goines had to be taken out of the courtroom.

An ambulance was called to the courthouse where Goines was seen being taken out on a gurney.

The trial was called to recess following the incident.

Goines was convicted of felony murder for the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas who were shot to death inside their home in 2019 during a no-knock raid on Harding Street.